3-tyre vehicle arrested, driver prosecuted in Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, says it has arrested the driver of a Toyota Camry car moving with only three tyres along Abeokuta – Sagamu Expressway.

The command said the driver with the car marked FFF522TK was arrested on Monday during a patrol.

The FRSC spokesman, Florence Okpe, on Thursday, said he has been charged to court accordingly.

Okpe quoted the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga to have advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations, adding they should also shun any acts that will jeopardise their safety and that of other road users.

