3 remanded for forging customs documents

Three men were on Tuesday arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, for alleged forgery of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) documents for illegal importation of goods.

The defendants, Ismail Shaibu Kolo, Jimoh Yakubu and Abdullahi Muazu, were arraigned by the NCS Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, Lagos, on two separate count charges of forgery and conspiracy to commit by forging NCS’ documents, particularly the “Exit Note”, for the purpose of evading duties payable to the government.

The prosecuting counsel and Assistant Legal Adviser of NCS, Vivian Aigbadon, told the court that the accused persons committed the offenses between January and February, 2023, around Owode Idi iroko Road in Yewa South LGA of Ogun State.

The defense counsel could not argue the bail conditions because the application was not ready.

In his ruling, Justice Demi Ajayi ordered the remand of the three accused persons at a correctional centre within the jurisdiction and adjourned to May 16.