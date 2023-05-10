New Aren Eggon pledges peaceful co-existence

The new Aren Eggon and paramount ruler of the Eggon nation, Ahmed Ubangari, has pledged to ensure peaceful co-existence among his subjects and the state…

Ubangari, a former chief judge of the state, made the promise while addressing his subjects and others, who welcomed him into his palace in Nassarawa Eggon, the headquarters of Eggon Local Government Area.

He succeeds the late Aren Eggon, Dr Bala Abaine-Angbazo, who died in July 2022 after 41 years on the throne.

The monarch urged his subjects and other people in the state to always embrace peace and unity for development to thrive.

“I want to call on you to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of your affiliations.

“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable and it is a requirement for the development of any society,” he said.

The Magajin Garin Nasarawa Eggon, Alhaji Ishyaku, urged the Eggon to come together for unity and harmony.

Also speaking to Daily Trust, the president of Eggon Cultural and Development Association ECDA, Mr David Abuluya, assured the new Aren Eggon of the association’s support.