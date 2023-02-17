3 persons killed as militants invade Bayelsa community

Three people were on Wednesday killed in a supremacy battle between two militant gangs in Opu-Nembe community in Nembe LGA of Bayelsa State. The gunmen,…

Three people were on Wednesday killed in a supremacy battle between two militant gangs in Opu-Nembe community in Nembe LGA of Bayelsa State.

The gunmen, who stormed the community in the night, were said to have engaged in exchange of gunfire.

An aide to the youth president of Opu-Nembe community and his girlfriend were reportedly shot dead by the gunmen, while one other person was also killed.

A source said, “The aide was in the company of his girlfriend and they were both killed, another person was also shot dead. The home of the Opu-Nembe Youth President, Ayerite Moses, was also attacked and vandalised.”

When contacted, police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying the number of casualties was not known, adding that the command had deployed more security personnel to the area.