3 nabbed for robbing hotel in Calabar

The police have arrested three suspects who allegedly stole valuables from a hotel in Calabar.

According to a statement signed by the Nigeria Police Force zone six Police PRO, Nelson Okpabi, the three suspects have confessed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police in zone six, AIG Jonathan Towuru, to have disguised as guests which enabled them to access the hotel.

One hotel owner, Bassey Okon Etim wrote a petition against Igwe Abeng Igwe, 25, Denis Godwin, 23 and Ogar Ating 27 for allegedly stealing in his hotel.

Zonal Squad headed by ACP Emeka Onyekaba led a zonal squad to investigate which led to the arrest of the trio on identification by the petitioner.

Okpabi said, “The suspects on interrogation confessed to stealing from the petitioner’s Bebobsco hotel, No.62 Old Odukpani road, Calabar on 5th June 2023 having disguised as genuine guests.

“The team executed a search warrant in their houses and recovered an unregistered red Topstar motorcycle with chassis No. LKIPCK16M1008057, engine No. 162FMJ51011509; one Senwei petrol Generator; one Century 32″ television, one Samsung 24″ television, OX Standing Fan; Television; a Mattress; one GOTV Decoder; Duvets, pillows and bedsheets.”

The suspects, however, denied that they robbed the guests of the hotel of their valuables on 14th February, 2023 as alleged.

The suspects also led the team to one Ekpe David Efioette aged 23, who received the generator and resold it to one Becky Osinachi Chukwu where a search was executed and the generator recovered

The AIG called on hotel owners to be wary of the guests they receive and also report suspicious guests to them.

He enjoined members of the public to take the security of their communities seriously and give timeous information to the security agencies.

He said at the end of the ongoing investigation, the suspects would be arraigned in court.

