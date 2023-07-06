3 killed, many injured in Lagos cult clash

Three persons were said to have died and many others injured on Wednesday night in a clash between two rival cult gangs, Aiye and Eiye…

Three persons were said to have died and many others injured on Wednesday night in a clash between two rival cult gangs, Aiye and Eiye confraternities, in the Shomolu area of Lagos.

It was learnt that the clash, in which guns, cutlasses and planks of wood were used, started in the Ladi-Lack area of Bariga around 8pm and spread to Shomolu.

A vulcanizer, Ojo Dauda, at the Ladi-Lack Junction, who said three of the cult guys were gunned down in the clash, added that, “Sherif Oba was rescued by his gang members with a deep machete cut on his head.”

Another source who owns a chemist in the area, Emeka, said he noticed early last week some cultists were preparing to mark “777 Day”.

He said that on Wednesday he heard gunshots around 8pm and that shop owners quickly closed up for business for fear of being caught in the crossfire.

He further said, “The sporadic shooting started last night around Idi-Aba area, popularly known to be a hideout of notorious cultists and a major base of drug dealers.

“It later spread towards Akilo, Sungas and Olorunkemi Street in the Shomolu area where passersby sustained injuries.”

Lagos State police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the killings, said no arrest had been made but that normalcy had returned to the area.

