3 kidnappers arrested in Kogi

Three suspected kidnappers terrorising the Ogugu community in Olamaboro LGA of Kogi State were reportedly arrested in a bush close to the community on Tuesday after a tip off.

A source, Mr John Adams, stated that the suspects, alleged to be herders, had some of their gang members staying in Otukpa in Benue State.

Mr Adams said, “One of the three arrested kidnappers confessed operating in the Orokamu/Otukpa axis in Benue State and in the process also disclosed the hideout of the remaining members of his gang.

“Security operatives, including vigilantes, went there and arrested seven of them in the Gidanrawa Trailer Park Hotel in Otukpa.

“The seven Benue suspects were handed over to the Benue State Police Command while the three suspects were ferried to Lokoja for more investigation.”

Kogi State Police Command’s spokesman, SP William Aya, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, told Daily Trust that, “It was a joint patrol team comprising the police and the Kogi East Neighbourhood Watch (KEWN) that arrested the suspects.”

