3 girls rescued from baby factory in Anambra

Three girls suspected of being trafficked have been rescued from a baby factory and a suspect arrested in Umunze in Orumba South LGA of Anambra…

Three girls suspected of being trafficked have been rescued from a baby factory and a suspect arrested in Umunze in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State.

This followed a three-month investigation by operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG) led by the Chairman of the council, Prince Neville Uchendu.

The rescued victims are Thabita Okoli (14) from Arondizuogu, Imo State; ThankGod Blessing (20) from Bayelsa State and Chineye Mathew (19) from Ihite, Orumba South, Anambra State.

It was learnt that the suspect, Oruchukwu Okoroafor, had been handed over to the police.

Okorafor told newsmen that he had been in the business for two years.

He also disclosed that prospective buyers had already promised to pay the sum of N300,000 for each of the unborn children but denied having their contacts.

The victims absolved the suspect of their pregnancy, saying he only provided them with accommodation pending their delivery.

One of them said, “The man is not responsible for our pregnancy. He only offered to shelter us in his house pending when we put to bed.

“He also promised to get jobs for us, as well as offered to give each of us the sum of N300,000 once we give birth; which we gladly accepted.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...