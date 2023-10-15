3 die as bus rams into truck in Lagos

Three persons, including a 72-year-old lady, died in an auto crash on Saturday night around the Gbagada bus stop in Lagos. Seven others who sustained…

Three persons, including a 72-year-old lady, died in an auto crash on Saturday night around the Gbagada bus stop in Lagos.

Seven others who sustained varying degrees of wounds were taken to the Gbagada General Hospital where they were admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital.

The auto crash involved an 18-seater commercial bus and a truck.

The Mazda bus with 18 passengers onboard was heading from Oshodi to Ajah.

Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the incident on Sunday morning. Oke-Sanyintolu said the unfortunate incident occurred around 8pm on Saturday.

According to him, the Agency received the distress calm at 10pm through its 112/767 toll-free lines.

“Following the distress message, the Agency activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans with an arrival time of 10.17 pm

“Upon arrival of the Agency’s LRT at the incident scene, it was observed that a white Mazda, an 18-passenger commercial bus, registration number JJJ-844YA, loaded to capacity, headed for Ajah from Oshodi, lost control while on motion and rammed into a moving truck from behind.

“Three of the 18 passengers (2 adult males and 1 adult female), immediately lost their lives to the incident, while others sustained various degrees and categories of injuries.

“Out of the injured seven, three of the passengers were promptly administered Pre-Hospital care and ferried to Gbagada General Hospital for further treatment by the agency’s paramedics.

“The three commodities have been bagged awaiting arrival of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU to convey them to the morgue.

“Light Tow Truck has been deployed to recover the affected vehicle from the busy road to forestall secondary incidents,” he said.

He further explained that recovery operation was still ongoing as at the fine of filing this report

