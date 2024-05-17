✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

28.5% of adults in Kano suffering from hypertension

Kano State Government has said 28.5 per cent of adults between the ages of 30 to 79 are suffering from hypertension out of which nearly…

images 2024 05 17t134045.643
images 2024 05 17t134045.643
    By Salim Umar Ibrahim

Kano State Government has said 28.5 per cent of adults between the ages of 30 to 79 are suffering from hypertension out of which nearly two-thirds (60.7%) were newly discovered.

The Commissioner for Health, Abubakar Labaran Yusuf, made this known while briefing journalists on the occasion of the 2024 World Hypertension Day with the theme: “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, and Live Longer.”

He said, “Hypertension is a major cause of a range of health problems such as strokes, heart attacks and kidney disease among others. Many people who suffer from hypertension are not aware that they have it as there can be no symptoms. Often, people only find out after suffering a heart attack or stroke.

“An estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30 to 79 years worldwide have hypertension. It was estimated that the global burden of hypertension will increase to more than 31% of the world’s adult population by 2025.

“The prevalence of hypertension in Nigeria is 27.6%. In Kano, the most prevalent cardiovascular risk factor was hypertension which is 28.5% out of which nearly two-thirds (60.7%) of these hypertensives were newly discovered.”

He added that as part of the activities to commemorate the 2024 World Hypertension Day, there would be a volunteer manned screening site in Gwale Local Government Area to check the blood pressure of as many people as possible.

He further revealed that the state government offered free screening of patients and provision of subsidized medications for hypertensives patients across the state hospitals, free enrolment of vulnerable hypertensive patients in KSCHMA schemes, improved Health Care financing through KHETFUND and KSCHMA schemes, continuous training of healthcare personnel on management of hypertension and other non communicable diseases and strengthened the non-communicable diseases programme of the ministry especially in the management of hypertension, diabetics and other non communicable diseases.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories