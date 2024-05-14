25-year-old man ‘beats girlfriend to death’ in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man simply identified as Elisha for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death. Police Public Relations…

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man simply identified as Elisha for allegedly beating his girlfriend to death.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Timfon John, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday in Uyo, said the case is under investigation and the suspect is undergoing interrogation.

“The suspect has been arrested and the command has commenced investigation into the murder already and in the next couple of days we will unravel the matter,” the PPRO said.

It was gathered that some residents living close to Beulah International Nursery and Primary Schools along Atiku Abubakar Way in Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom, woke up on Tuesday morning to witness the tragic incident that led to the murder of a lady said to be a nurse.

At about 7am, Elisha returned to his house with his girlfriend (name withheld) and shortly after, neighbours heard shouts amidst struggle.

Narrating the incident, one of the neighbours who refused to be named, said concerned neighbours tried to intervene when they realised the suspect was beating his girlfriend but all entreaties did not yield any result.

As such, an older woman in the compound called the suspect’s father who lived nearby to intervene but that didn’t work as well.

The source said after discovering that his girlfriend was dead, the suspect hid himself in the ceiling of the house where the police came and arrested him.

“On hearing the shouts, an aged woman in the compound went and advised the boy to stop beating his girlfriend but he refused.

“Since we couldn’t do anything, we called the father who lived not far away from the area to come and control the situation. The boy, on sighting the father in the compound jammed the door against them and they raised the alarm to invite other people for rescue.

“Before others arrived the compound, the boy had already killed the girl and shredded her into pieces and went into hiding in the ceiling of the room, where the police came to bring him down for arrest,” the source stated.