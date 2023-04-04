25 cars destroyed as youths clash over girlfriend in Kwara

No fewer than 25 cars were destroyed on Saturday as youths from two communities in Ilorin, Kwara State, clashed over a girl. City & Crime…

No fewer than 25 cars were destroyed on Saturday as youths from two communities in Ilorin, Kwara State, clashed over a girl.

City & Crime gathered that a disagreement started after the two youth group leaders from Itamerin and Ode Popo communities lay claim to be the boyfriend of one Aisha, a JSS 2 students.

A community leader in Ode Popo, Alhaji AbdulRazaq, told our correspondent that, “They started the incident around 1:30am on Saturday because of a girl, Aisha, a JSS 2 student of about 18 years.

“They started mobilising themselves for the clash on Friday and left over 25 vehicles destroyed in the process on Saturday,” adding that, “We called on the police to wade in before the issue got out of hand.”

He further said about 30 suspects, mostly teenagers, had been arrested.

Another resident, Omotayo, said the police arrested the girl, Aisha, on Sunday morning, adding that the leaders of the two groups, one Ismail and his rival, fled the communities after the incident.

When City & Crime visited both communities, the police from G Division, Oloje, were still raiding the areas and arresting suspects.

The DPO of Oloje, Dare Afonja, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent during a visit to the station, said he “was not in a position to provide further detail.”