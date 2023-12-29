25 agencies, ministries to spend N85bn on vehicles in 2024

About N85 billion has been proposed to be spent on vehicles by 12 federal government agencies and 13 ministries in 2024. This is more than…

About N85 billion has been proposed to be spent on vehicles by 12 federal government agencies and 13 ministries in 2024.

This is more than the N84.7bn budgets of Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi (N37.6bn), University College Hospital, Ibadan (N27.2bn) and Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH), Ife ( N19.9bn).

Daily Trust reports that the Ministry of Education will spend N17.7bn on vehicles, Ministry of Defence N9.04bn, Presidency, N8.04bn, Ministry of Health: N7.4bn, Ministry of Police Affairs: N4.95bn, and Ministry of Interior: N4.50bn.

Others include Ministry of Justice: N4.43bn, Ministry of Works: N3.71bn, National Security Adviser: N2.56bn and Secretary to the Government of the Federation: N1.94bn.

Others are Ministry of Education headquarters: N6.92bn, State House HQ: N6.35bn, Police Formations & Com: N4.11bn, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA): N3.63bn, Ministry of Works headquarters: N3.62bn. Nigerian Army: N3.18bn, Nigerian Immigration: N2.23bn, Directorate of State Security: N1.94bn, and Nigerian Railway Corp: N1.78bn.

Others are Ministry of Health HQ: N1.74bn, Ministry of Housing HQ: N1.66bn, Nigerian Airforce: N1.50bn, National Rural Elect Agency: N1.50bn, Ministry of Solid Minerals : N1.41bn, and Nigerian Navy: N1.35bn.