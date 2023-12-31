24 kidnap victims rescued in Kogi

The operatives of the Kogi State Police Command in collaboration with the military and local vigilantes have rescued 24 victims of kidnappers within Adogo axis…

The operatives of the Kogi State Police Command in collaboration with the military and local vigilantes have rescued 24 victims of kidnappers within Adogo axis in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state.

The state police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, disclosed this Saturday night, saying that the victims were kidnapped on Friday.

The police said the rescued victims, included 11 students and three teachers, stressing that efforts were ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang.

“On Saturday 30/12/2023, the Commissioner of Police Kogi State Police Command, CP Bethrand C. Onuoha, deployed additional Tactical Squad consisting of the Quick Response Unit to the area to join the team led by SP Sule Musa, Divisional Police Officer.

Indigenes want FG to rename UNILORIN after Sheikh Alimi

‘We’ve paid,’ British American Tobacco speaks on $110m FG fine

“As the team were combing the bush, the hoodlums sighted them from their hideout and opened fire at the team. During a gun duel that ensued, and owing to the superior firepower of the team, the hoodlums were forced to flee and abandoned their victims”, the statement read.

CP Onuoha, who commended the efforts of the team, enjoined law-abiding citizens of the state to continue to collaborate with the police and other security agencies by volunteering timely and credible information on the activities of criminal elements in the state.