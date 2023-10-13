✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Business

23.8m family businesses contribute over $200bn annually

No fewer than 23.8 million businesses owned by families collectively contribute approximately $200 billion to the country’s economy annually. The Special adviser to the President…

Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
    By Dotun Oluwasakin

No fewer than 23.8 million businesses owned by families collectively contribute approximately $200 billion to the country’s economy annually.

The Special adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, stated this while delivering her speech at a family business summit, themed: “Built to last: building a multigenerational business in age of volatility” held yesterday in Lagos.

She stressed how businesses owned by families in Nigeria have strived in the face of a fluctuating economy, adding they contribute 50 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.

“There are approximately 39.7 million MSMEs in Nigeria today accounting for roughly 96% of businesses and 88% of jobs 40% of our GDP, in effect 23. 8 million family businesses in Nigeria account for millions of jobs.

“To put it in context, family businesses contribute nearly $200 billion to the Nigerian economy each year. These figures reflect the glaring importance, the glaring significance and the impact that family businesses have on Nigeria’s economy and the need for us. All to ensure the sustainability of our multigenerational businesses,” she said.

Also, the group executive, private banking and wealth management, First Bank, Mr. Idowu Thompson advised frontier businesses owned by families in Nigeria to sail the ship of their businesses with right hands in a bid to outlive generations.

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: