222 surrendered, 98 arrested for various offenses in Kano – Police

The Kano State Police command said 222 violent criminals who were notorious for thuggery activities have repented and surrendered their weapons while 98 suspects of major offences were arrested within the month of September.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who disclosed this yesterday, said the command employed both the carrot and stick approaches in addressing crimes in the state.

Kiyawa added that while some of the unrepentant ones were arrested for various crimes, others are relocating out of the state as the repentant ones are working with the police for the promotion of sustainable peace, economic growth and development of the state.

He said among those arrested, 28 are armed robbery suspects, eight suspected kidnappers, five suspected drug dealers, 16 suspected thieves, 10 motor vehicle thieves, three tricycle thieves, eight motorcycle thieves, 17 suspected thugs and three suspected fraudsters.

While commending the efforts and professionalism of the police officers of the command, the commissioner appreciated the people of the state for their continued prayers, support and understanding.

