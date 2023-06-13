21 killed in fresh Plateau attack

No fewer than 21 persons including a clergyman were killed while several others injured on Sunday night attack in Rim, Jol, Kwi communities of Riyom…

No fewer than 21 persons including a clergyman were killed while several others injured on Sunday night attack in Rim, Jol, Kwi communities of Riyom LGA and Gana-Ropp community in Barkin Ladi LGA.

The latest incident is coming hours after two herders who were returning from rearing were shot dead in Fas community of Riyom LGA on Sunday evening. The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, confirmed the two incidents, adding that the security personnel were on top of the situation. The police said “the two Fulani were killed first while the second attacks were launched later in the night. The commissioner of police has visited the scene of the incident. We are investigating the cause of the attack.”

Our correspondent reports that the gunmen invaded the villages when the residents of the affected communities were sleeping.

Rwang Tengwong, National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement who also confirmed the incident narrated that “Two persons were killed in Rim village of Riyom Local Government Area, seven killed in Jol, eleven in Kwi while a clergyman, Reverend Nichodemus Kim was killed in Gana-Ropp Barkin Ladi LGA.”

Suspended Plateau council chair defies gov’s order, resumes office

2 herders killed in Plateau village

The YBM called on the federal and state to come up with new strategies to address the security situation in the country and particularly in Plateau State.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Plateau State, Barr Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has approved the appointment of Brigadier General Gakji Goshwe Shipi (Rtd) as his Special Adviser on Security and Homeland Safety.

Daily Trust reports that the state has been experiencing ethno-religious conflicts for more than two decades, in which hundreds of people have been killed.

Recently, more than 150 people were killed in the villages of Mangu LGA, including women and children. Gen Shipi, until his appointment, was teaching security studies and strategy at the Army War College, Abuja.

A statement by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, said the security adviser was expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment by piloting and implementing the security dimension of the governance vision of Governor Mutfwang for a stable and prosperous Plateau State.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...