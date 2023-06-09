Suspended Plateau council chair defies gov’s order, resumes office

The suspended Chairman of Jos North Local Government Council, Shehu Usman Bala, on Friday resumed office, despite his suspension by the state Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

Daily Trust reports that the governor had suspended the 17 LG chairmen following the recommendation by the state House of Assembly to pave the way for investigation of allegations against the chairmen.

Hon. Bala who stormed his office at about 9:50am on Friday stressed that the governor has no constitutional power to suspend them, adding that he remained the council boss of Jos until the court of competent jurisdiction ruled otherwise.

“Due process must be followed. We remain council chairman. I was given the mandate by the good people of Jos North Local Government and I am here to carry out my duties as executive chairman of the council.

“Everyone should remain calm and law-abiding. I call on the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang not to be deceived by some enemies of the state but to allow the right thing to be done.”

Three days after their suspension, the chairmen in a press conference in Jos disclosed that the governor had no right to suspend them, and that they remained chairmen in the eyes of the law.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...