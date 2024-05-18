2027: PDP members will decide my fate – Atiku

Former Vice President Atku Abubakar has said members of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would decide his fate come the 2027 general elections.…

He said that it was too early to decide whether he would vie for the presidency in the forthcoming elections.

In an interview with the BBC yesterday, Atiku, who was the presidential candidate for the opposition PDP in the 2023 general elections, said his recent meeting with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, could be a signal to a possible in the build-up to the 2027 general elections.

Daily Trust Saturday had reported that Atiku Abubakar met with the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election Peter Obi, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido in separate visits earlier last week.

He said their meeting augured well for democratic governance in Nigeria while implying a possible alliance between the opposition parties. He also dispelled claims that they couldn’t produce a consensus candidate.

According to him, should the PDP members unanimously agree on zoning PDP’s presidential candidate to South East, he will abide by it.

“I’ve made it clear since last elections that if our party members had a consensus that southeast should produce the candidate, we would all agree. And if our parties also had a similar agreement, then so be it,’’ Atiku said.

However, Atiku confirmed the opposition parties’ possible alliance ahead of the 2027 elections but couldn’t provide details as to when they would seal the alliance.

He also refuted claims that he would relinquish from active politics after the 2023 polls adding, “We fiercely fought even the military governments; let alone the civilian administrations. So, if you’re thinking otherwise, you might be dreaming. We would never retrace from fighting injustice, and bad governance. I am not yet tired of the political activism.’’

Atiku added that his not retiring from active politics does not in any way block the chances of fresh blood to have their shots.

Asked if his recent talks with topnotch politicians across the country might be a litmus test for eyeing up towards 2027 polls, he said, “We are in a democratic system and don’t forget that we are those who fought for its entrenchment. So, we are going to continue entrenching good governance and a sound democratic system. We would never fold our arms watching things deteriorating.”