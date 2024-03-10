2024 Ramadan fasting begins Monday – Sultan

The President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Monday as commencement…

The President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Monday as commencement of this year’s Ramadan fasting.

He made the announcement on Sunday night in telecast monitored in Abuja.

“Today, Sunday, the 29th day of Sha’ban, 1445 after the Hijrah of our most noble Prophet, which is equivalent to 10th March 2024, marks the end of Sha’ban, 1445 after Hijrah. And the reports of positive moon sighting were received from Muslim leaders and organizations across the country, which we duly accepted.

“Consequently, tomorrow, Monday, the 11th day of March 2024, becomes the first day of Ramadan, 1445 after the hijrah. We therefore call on all Muslims in the country to commence fasting accordingly,” Sultan Abubakar said.

He also urged all Muslims to use the glorious month of Ramadan for extra prayers for the leaders in the country Nigeria, and for more dedication to the worship of Allah.

He said, “As always, we appeal to the wealthy individuals amongst us to assist the vulnerable and the poor with food and other stuff during this glorious month to cushion the effects of hardship being experienced in the country.”

The NSCIA leader prayed Allah to reward the act worship with paradise and prayed Allah to grant ‘Ramadan Kareem’ to all Muslims in Nigeria and the world over.

The Sultan had on Friday urged the Muslims across the country to look out this year’s Ramadan after sunset on Sunday March 10, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.

Prof. Salisu Shehu, the Deputy Secretary General of NSCIA, in a statement enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1445 AH immediately after sunset on Sunday, 10th March 2024 which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1445 AH.