Osun

2024 Ramadan: Muslims tasked on perseverance amidst hardship

Osun State Map
    By Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo

Muslims have been advised to be steadfast and persevere ahead of the Ramadan fast amid economic hardship in the country.

Muslim leaders, who gave the advice at a pre-Ramadan lecture in Osogbo, Osun State, charged rich individuals in the state to assist the poor to enable them feed and cater for the families during the Holy month. 

In his lecture, a prominent Islamic scholar, Dr Abdul Lateef Aniyan, advised Muslims to stay away from habits that could impair or vitiate their fasting, while charging them to intensify efforts of good conduct that would earn them rewards from Allah. 

The President of Osun State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustafa Olawuyi, charged rich individuals in the state to assist the poor feed and cater for their families during Ramadan.

During the pre-Ramadan lecture, Muslims prayed for peace and tranquillity in the state and also prayed for Governor Ademola Adeleke to succeed. 

 

