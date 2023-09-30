2024 NPFL season kicks-off today with mouth-watering fixtures

After several postponements, the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season will kick-off today as mouth-watering Week One fixtures hold at match venues across the…

After several postponements, the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season will kick-off today as mouth-watering Week One fixtures hold at match venues across the country.

In the star match of the opening day, former champions, Plateau United are in the ancient city of Ibadan to take on 3SC as they eye their first away win in the campaign.

It will be Mbwas Magut’s first Premier League in charge of United but Coach Gbenga Ogunbote is in his second year as coach of 3SC.

Elsewhere, Lobi Stars who ended the 2023 season poorly will also want to kick-start their season with an away win as they aim to annex the maximum points against Heartland in Owerri.

In the 2023 abridged season, the ‘Pride of Benue’ under the tutelage of Coach Mohammed Baba-Ganaru won their opening match 1-0 away at Abia Warriors.

Former NPFL champions Kano Pillars who regained promotion at the end of last season are in Akure to battle Sunshine Stars while their neighbours, Katsina United play host to Kwara United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

In Umuahia, Niger Tornadoes under new coach Hamza Abara will attempt to upset Abia Warriors, Doma United who are in their second season in the topflight are guests of Enugu Rangers while last season’s strugglers, Bayelsa United welcome Akwa United at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa.

Debutants Sporting FC of Lagos are home to Gombe United and will do everything to win their first match in the NPFL on Monday, October 2.

Meanwhile, the duo of Rivers United and Bendel Insurance will join the fray later due to their continental engagements.

Both clubs were busy yesterday with the return leg fixtures of the second Preliminary Round matches in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Therefore, there will be no action today for Enyimba and Remo Stars who were scheduled to play Insurance and Rivers United respectively.

