2023: We’ll take Douglas House, Sam Anyanwu declares as he reunites Imo PDP

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Gubernatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo state, has declared that his party will occupy Douglas House by November.

Anyanwu, who is also the Party’s National secretary made this statement during a reconciliatory meeting with all the 305 Ward Chairmen, 27 LGA Chairmen, 27 LGA Women Leaders, and 3 Zone Women Leaders of the Party at his campaign office in Owerri on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: “Those who have left the party are free to go. Those of you who have decided to remain in the party, when we win, you will not cry. You will be happy at the end of the day.

“I want to thank the reconciliatory committee for the work they have done so far. We are going to take Douglas House. Every support group will work hand in hand with the Party and there won’t be any segregation or discrimination.”

“There is no way PDP will lose the elections in November”.

The Political leader also announced that the party will embark on a ‘Thank-you’ tour to express gratitude to all party faithful for their continued support over the years.

Ranking Party chieftains present at the meeting include Chief Mike Ikoku, Chief Mike Ahumibe, Deputy Governorship Candidate, Dr. Jones Onyereri, Hon. Henry Onwukwe, Chief Bonny Ebili amongst several others.

