2023 UTME notification slips ready for printing – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked all candidates sitting for the 2023 main Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to proceed to print their examination notification slips from Thursday, April 20.

The notification slip will contain their examination centres, time and date of examination and other essential details. The examination will commence on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

The spokesperson of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement noted, “All candidates taking the 2023 UTME are expected to print their examination notification slips on or before Monday, April 24, 2023 by visiting <https://www.jamb.gov.ng/>, click on “2023 UTME SLIP PRINTING” on the menu bar to know the time and venue of their examination.”

Candidates, according to him, are to note that the information featured on the slip would enable them to easily locate their centres before the examination.