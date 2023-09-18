2023: Top 15 richest movie stars in the world

Watching movies has always been a way to entertain people especially when you want to unwind. These movies solicit different emotions based on the viewer’s…

Watching movies has always been a way to entertain people especially when you want to unwind. These movies solicit different emotions based on the viewer’s preference.

You may laugh, cry, learn or be sober based on the themes of these movies. However, despite the emotion a viewer feels, anytime a movie becomes a blockbuster, it is certain that the cast and crew would smile to the bank anywhere in the world. Daily Trust highlights some of the richest movie stars in the world.

Tyler Perry, net worth: $1 Billion

Tyler Perry is the richest American actor and the creator and performer of the famous character, Madea, a tough elderly woman based on his mother and his aunt. He is well-known for his orthodox filmmaking techniques.

Also, his many stage plays have also been made into feature films. Other than his own production, Perry is known for acting in some top movies such as Star Trek; Gone Girl; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and has also done voice acting for animated films such as The Star and PAW Patrol: The Movie.

He is the winner of the Governors Award from the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy Awards and was included in Time’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2020 and the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame in 2022.

Jerry Seinfeld, net worth: $950 million

Jerome Allen Seinfeld is the 2nd richest American actor and also a well-known stand-up comedian, writer and producer of America. His acting career took a major turn when he played a semi-fictionalized version of himself in the sitcom Seinfeld which he created himself along with his friend Larry David.

For his work on Seinfeld and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Seinfeld has received twenty Primetime Emmy Award nominations and four Grammy Award nominations for his comedy albums. Owing to his amazing career, Seinfeld has made his name as the richest actor in the world in 2023.

Dwayne Johnson, net worth: $800 Million

From acting to producing, business, football and wrestling, Dwayne Johnson has done it all. Widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and is credited with the popularity of WWE. However, it is his exceptional skills as an actor that have allowed Johnson to become one of the richest persons on the planet.

Dwayne’s first appearance on the big screen came late in the early 2000s when he landed a very minor role of the Scorpion King in the super hit movie The Mummy (2001). However, Johnson rose to prominence soon after this and has given multiple hits in his acting career spanning 20 years.

Shah Rukh Khan, net worth: $730 million

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, Baadshah of Bollywood, King of Bollywood and King Khan, is an Indian actor who has appeared in more than 80 films. He is considered one of the richest celebrities in the world in 2023 and has earned numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards, Padma Shri, the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and the Legion of Honour.

SRK is also known for his philanthropic endeavours for which he was honoured with UNESCO’s Pyramide con Marni award in 2011. He regularly features among the most influential people in Indian culture, and was also named as one of the fifty most powerful people in the world by Newsweek. He is also one of the richest actors in India.

Tom Cruise, net worth: $600 million

Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, or as you know him, Tom Cruise, is an American actor and producer who is among the highest-paid actors in the world. Cruise has received an Honorary Palme d’Or and three Golden Globe Awards and has been nominated for Academy Awards thrice.

His movies have grossed over $4 billion in North America and over $10.1 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing box office stars of all time. Starring mostly in science fiction and action films, Tom Cruise has established himself as an action star, and is known for performing most of the risky movie stunts on his own.

George Clooney, net worth: $500 million

George Timothy Clooney is an American actor and filmmaker who is also known for his political and economic activism. He is the winner of four Golden Globe Awards, two Academy Awards and one British Academy Film Award and is also the recipient of the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.

Clooney was included on Time’s annual Time 100 list and has served as one of the United Nations Messengers of Peace since January 31, 2008. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and is married to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney.

Robert De Niro, net worth: $500 million

Robert Anthony De Niro Jr. is an American actor, producer and director. He is also counted among the richest actors across the world. Known for his nine collaborations with filmmaker Martin Scorsese, he is the winner of two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award and a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

He has been in the film industry since the 1970s and his notable works include Bang the Drum Slowly, Mean Streets, The Godfather Part II, Taxi Driver, The Deer Hunter, The Mission, Midnight Run, Goodfellas, Casino, Silver Linings Playbook, and The Irishman. De Niro is also the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, net worth: $450 million

Arnold Schwarzenegger, best known for his iconic role as the Terminator, is an Austrian-American actor, film producer, businessman and former bodybuilder. Apart from being a great actor, he is also one of the two greatest bodybuilders of all time along with Ronnie Coleman.

Arnold also served as the 38th governor of California between 2003 and 2011. He has earned many nicknames including Austrian Oak” (in his bodybuilding career), “Arnie” or “Schwarzy” (in his acting career) and “The Governator” (in his political career). He has also been listed as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine in 2004 and 2007.

Kevin Hart, net worth: $450 Million

Kevin Hart is a renowned actor and stand-up comedian who has worked in a number of comedy movies such as Paper Soldiers, Ride Along, Scary Movie 3, In the Mix, Think Like a Man, etc.

He has also released many comedy albums that have received amazing responses from the audience. Not only one of the world’s richest actors, Kevin has also been named in Time Magazine’s annual list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2015.

For his comedic roles, Hart has won Teen Choice Awards, MTV Movie Awards, People’s Choice Awards and nominated for many more including Grammy Award and Primetime Emmy Award.

Adam Sandler, net worth: $440 million

Earning his initial fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1995, Adam Sandler is now counted among the best actors/ comedians of all time. His comedic roles include; Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy, Mr. Deeds, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, Click, Grown Ups, Just Go with It, Grown Ups 2, Blended, Murder Mystery and many more is still appreciated. He is also known for voicing the character of Dracula in the first three films of the Hotel Transylvania franchise. He has a total net worth of more than four hundred million dollars.

Mel Gibson, net worth: $425 million

Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson is an American actor well-known for his roles as Max Rockatansky in the post-apocalyptic action series Mad Max and as Martin Riggs in the buddy cop film series Lethal Weapon. He has been prominent in the film industry for years and has also founded a production company called Icon Entertainment.

His work as one of the leads in the World War I drama, Gallipoli, earned him a Best Actor Award from the Australian Film Institute and established his reputation as a serious, versatile actor. Currently, he is ranked among the top richest actors in the film industry.

Amitabh Bachchan, net worth: $410 million

Amitabh Bachchan is considered one of the most influential actors in Indian Cinema. He is a globally recognised Indian actor, television host, film producer, former politician, and occasional playback singer.

The actor was born on 11 October 1942 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India. He is a son of the greatest Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and the social activist Teji Bachchan.

He was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 2015, the Padma Bhushan in 2001, and the Padma Shri in 1984.

Amitabh Bachchan made his film debut in Bhuvan Shome as a voice narrator. Later, he gave many amazing films to Hindi Cinema including Zanjeer, Deewar, Don, Trishul, Silsila, Shakti, Agneepath, Black and many others.

Jackie Chan, net worth: $400 million

Jackie Chan is a well-known Hong Kong actor, filmmaker, martial artist, singer, stunt director, choreographer, and a stunt performer. He is one of the richest actors in the world in 2023.

Since the 1960s, Jackie Chan has done more than 150 films. He is one of the most renowned action film stars of all time. He started his career as a child actor when he was 5 years old. He is also a big football fan and supports the Manchester City, England national football team, and Hong Kong national football team.

Mark Wahlberg, net worth: $400 million

Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg was born on June 5, 1971, and is a popular American actor, businessman, producer, and former rapper.

During his career, he has bagged many accolades including 3 Screen Actors Guild Awards, 9 Primetime Emmy Awards, 3 Golden Globe Awards, and a BAFTA Award. He was also nominated for two Academy Awards.

Mark Wahlberg has also served as executive producer of 5 HBO series including McMillions (2020), Ballers (2015–2019), How to Make It in America (2010–2011), Boardwalk Empire (2010–2014), and Entourage (2004–2011).

Sylvester Stallone, net worth: $400 million

Sylvester Stallone is an American actor, screenwriter and filmmaker who after facing years of struggle in the film industry, earned his name as an actor for his role as Stanley Rosiello in The Lords of Flatbush.

Although, his greatest critical and commercial success as an actor and screenwriter came with his role as Rocky Balboa in the successful Rocky series which is still considered among the iconic roles of the film industry. Stallone earned two Academy Awards nominations for Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor and is still one of the richest actors in the industry.

Source:edudwar.com

