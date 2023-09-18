Climate change: Winners emerge as ActionAid launches #fundourfuture campaign

Four winners have emerged as ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) in collaboration with ActionAid Federation launched the #fundourfuture campaign to demand that financial institutions cut funding from…

Four winners have emerged as ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) in collaboration with ActionAid Federation launched the #fundourfuture campaign to demand that financial institutions cut funding from climate-harming industrial, agriculture and all fossil fuel projects.

The Country Director of AAN, Andrew Mamedu, during a webinar on the campaign launch of #FundOurFuture in Abuja, said that the campaign also aimed to call out and address the pressing issues of climate change by focusing on two major contributors: fossil fuel and industrial agriculture aided by funding from major banks around the world.

He said that the campaign was a social media challenge tagged with over N500,000 in cash prizes to create an engaging platform that encourages active participation, amplifies awareness, and mobilises public support for securing essential funding for a sustainable and prosperous future.

At the end of the exercise, Cynthia Bassey emerged as the overall winner with a cash prize of N200,000; Treasure Success emerged as the first runner winning N150,000; Joshua Audu was the second runner up with a cash prize of N100,000; Charity Duru won the third runner up with N75,000; while John Kote emerged fourth runner winning N50,000, bringing the total to N575,000.

Mamedu said that by advocating for a just transition to 100% renewable energy and sustainable eco-friendly farming practices-agroecology, the #FundOurFuture Campaign sought to cut funding to these two major contributors of climate change, mitigate emissions, reduce inequality, protect vulnerable communities, and create a more sustainable future for both people and the planet.

He said AAN demanded a just transition to reach 100 percent renewable energy globally, without causing degradation to communities by ensuring a shift to greener pathways.

“These pathways that avoid harming communities and guided by four key principles of just transitions: They must address, and not exacerbate, inequality, they must transform systems to work for people, nature, and the climate. They must ensure inclusiveness and participation and they must develop comprehensive frameworks to support communities to make those shifts,” Mamedu said.

