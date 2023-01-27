2023: Tinubu knows Atiku will be president – Phrank Shaibu

Phrank Shaibu, an aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that the standard bearer of the All…

Phrank Shaibu, an aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, knows that Atiku will win the 2023 presidential election.

Shaibu stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Tinubu had during campaign accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sabotaging fuel supply in the country to blackmail the Federal Government for illicit political advantage.

The APC candidate had also during another campaign in Abeokuta, Ogun State, stated that they would do revolution in the country.

Responding to the two comments, Shaibu said, “Tinubu can’t be campaigning as if he were in the opposition. Who is he taking power from? He even said yesterday (Wednesday) that we are going to take power from them as if Atiku Abubakar were the president.

“They issued statement that oil scarcity and cashless policy was intigated by Atiku Abubakar. The minister of petroleum is the Commander-in-Chief and the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And that is president Muhammadu Buhari.

“The CBN governor got instruction from Muhammadu Buhari and the government of the APC. So if a candidate of a party said what he is doing is a revolution, the DSS should take this seriously. Tinubu doesn’t have immunity. He should be arrested and interrogated.

“You can’t talk about revolution 29 days to the presidential election and in the event of his eventual loss at the election, such a man will not concede defeat and will create chaos particularly as he just inaugurated Jagaban fans.

“He either suffers from amnesia or he feels that Atiku is the president. He knows in his heart that Atiku will be president.”