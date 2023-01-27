ICPC re-arrests ex-JAMB registrar, Dibu Ojerinde

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday re-arrested a former registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof.…

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday re-arrested a former registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Adedibu Ojerinde.

It was learnt that Ojerinde’s re-arrest followed a warrant issued by a Federal High Court, Abuja.

Daily Trust recalls that he was earlier arrested on March 15, 2021 in Abuja by operatives of the anti-graft agency over allegations bordering on multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

He was detained by the commission for questioning over allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion and making false statements to public officials.

Confirming his re-arrest to journalists, the spokesperson of the commission, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, said Ojerinde was expected to face a team of investigators over new evidence uncovered in relation to his ongoing trial for the diversion of funds while he was a public officer.

She said, “ICPC operatives uncovered two accounts opened in the names of Trillium Learning Centre Ltd and Sapati International Schools Ltd into which funds were diverted using fictitious names of students.

“The commission had on the 12th December 2022, invited the former JAMB Registrar for questioning over the new evidence but he wrote through his solicitor requesting 14 days’ grace to enable him to honour the invitation.

“Ojerinde, however, refused to honour the invitation as undertaken by his counsel after the expiration of the 14 days grace on 27th December 2022.

“In the course of its ongoing investigation, the commission unearthed new evidence that suggests that Ojerinde is the sole signatory to various bank accounts operated in the name of Trillium Learning Centre Ltd and Sapati International School Ltd.

“Ojerinde reportedly operated those accounts using false identities and forged documents in the names of Joshua Olakulehin Olaniran and Akanbi Lamidi respectively.

“He also reportedly used another false identity, Adeniyi Banji, to operate a separate account in the name of Standout Institutes Ltd.”

Ogugua added that the ICPC had recovered the chequebooks of the companies’ accounts from Ojerinde who has been taken into custody at the headquarters of the commission.