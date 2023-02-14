IPOB: Silence by South East Leaders Disturbing – Northern Elders

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed concern over the “deafening silence” from South East leaders over the violence in the region. Offices of the…

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed concern over the “deafening silence” from South East leaders over the violence in the region.

Offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been set ablaze, with some electoral officials killed, while security operatives have also lost their lives to attacks in the region.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been blamed for the attacks, but the group has denied responsibility.

In a statement on Tuesday, NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, called on relevant authorities to identify and deal with any group planning to disrupt the 2023 general elections.

NEF noted that some groups in the South East had threatened to truncate the exercise, which it said had resorted to attacks on government buildings and killings, including killing of policemen in the region.

Although he did not mention any particular group, he said any attempt to interfere with the rights of Nigerians to participate in the election would be an assault on the sovereignty of the country.

Baba-Ahmed, therefore, called on South East leaders and politicians to condemn the threats so that a peaceful poll would be conducted.

“Northern Elders Forum has noted a serious rise in the pitch of groups that threaten the conduct of the elections, particularly from violent groups in South Eastern States.

“The deafening silence from leaders, elders and politicians from the region and other parts of Nigeria over these dangerous threats is also deeply disturbing.

“These threats are being followed by actual attacks on government buildings and killings, including killing of policemen in the region. Without a robust challenge of these dangerous trends, those behind these lawless acts are likely to assume that they will succeed.

“It has been the consistent position of the Forum and other patriotic groups that the 2023 elections must hold throughout the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“Any attempt to interfere in the rights of Nigerians to participate in the election of their leaders is a serious assault on the sovereignty of Nigeria and an act that must be resisted.

“Nigerians want a credible election and a peaceful transition to the next administration, and no group should be allowed to plunge the nation into deeper crises by tolerating threats to the elections and peace in the country.

“A threat to the elections is a threat to the democratic system, and the very foundations on which the nation rests.If it succeeds, this threat will signal the start of other crises the country may not recover from.

“The Forum calls on the administration of President Buhari to assert its legitimate authority on any lawless group in any part of the country and ensure that voters are not prevented or threatened.

“Leaders must openly condemn these outrageous threats and assure citizens who want to vote that they can do so. Politicians who want to lead us must step out and condemn these threats.

“For the avoidance of doubt, these threats from groups in the South East are cowardly and childish. Nonetheless, those behind them should know that they will be resisted,” he said.