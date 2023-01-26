Peace’ll attract foreign investors into Nigeria – Kwankwaso

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said if elected into office, his administration would work towards ensuring…

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said if elected into office, his administration would work towards ensuring peace within the country in order to attract foreign investors.

He said this at the ongoing 20th Daily Trust Dialogue in Abuja.

He said, “As it stands today, we have more issues of security, even in other parts of the country, especially in the northwest and even northeast. That’s why we are increasing the number of the military and that’s why we are going to provide special training, special equipment, relevant technology and so on to fight the situation or the insecurity of 2023 and upwards.

“And we believe that Nigeria has the numbers, they have the capacity and are determined to ensure peace in this country and that’s exactly what we’ll do.

Drama as Sowore protests sitting arrangement at Peace Committee meeting

Ohinoyi, Bello’s face-off: Ebira association sues for peace

“With the peace, you will see people coming to invest; you don’t have to go out and shout. They see the situation and that’s why they decided to leave the country to go elsewhere where there is better peace.

“Now with peace, I’m sure all our assets and pipes that we have will be properly protected. Of course those who are stealing the oil, if they still want to do legitimate business, we will encourage them to do legitimate business, encourage them to buy modular refineries to do the oil business that they are doing.

“But I can tell you, no responsible government anywhere in this world would allow its own assets to be taken over by either people in the country, or people from elsewhere.

“And that’s exactly what we intend to do, to protect it. We will do whatever it takes to encourage investors locally. We will also do whatever it takes to invite investors from outside the country.”