2023: Rivers will vote for me, says Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, says he is confident that the people of Rivers State will brace the odd and vote…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, says he is confident that the people of Rivers State will brace the odd and vote for him and his party on February 25, 2023.

Atiku made the declaration at a meeting with Rivers State Stakeholders in Abuja on Sunday night.

The PDP standard bearer insisted that the party had to shelve its Rivers State rally because of the prevailing situation in the state, adding that “it became expedient that we think and act innovatively to protect the lives of our people from the mindless violence and bloodshed instigated by the very persons who have the primary responsibility for their security and wellbeing.”

Atiku said PDP subscribes to the position that no political ambition is worth the blood of any Nigerian, saying that, “beyond being a good corporate citizen of Rivers State, I have deeply connected with several family in Rivers State over the years, a relationship that has endured for decades, long before politics. That is why I remain confident of the support of Rivers people for PDP and our presidency.”

Your future resides in PDP, Atiku tells Adamawa voters

Atiku: Sixth time lucky or last rodeo?

Atiku who promised that Rivers people would be beneficiaries of the Atiku/Okowa presidency in multiple ways also noted that, “The uncompleted rail line from Onne Port to join the Port Harcourt – Maiduguri rail line, which has been on the drawing board for decades will be completed speedily, while the deep seaport in Bonny will receive immediate attention.

“The completion of the East West Road will be a cardinal priority commitment for our presidency. The international airport in Port Harcourt will receive increased attention and investment to become a truly regional hub.

“Let me therefore reassure Rivers people that the state will regain its preeminent position in the governance and politics of Nigeria.

“Amongst other dividends, the transportation infrastructure in Rivers State will receive priority attention. The existing seaports will be expanded to increase economic activities that will have multiplier effect on the economy of Rivers State for the prosperity of our people.

“I assure you that your sacrifice and support will be fully rewarded with good governance that will allow your aspirations to be realized.”

Atiku had cancelled his campaign in Rivers as a result of his cold war with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers.

Wike lost the PDP Presidential ticket to Atiku and he was not also considered as running mate, even though he indicated interest.

Subsequently, Wike and some aggrieved governors teamed up and formed an alliance under the aegis of G5.