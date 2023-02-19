Your future resides in PDP, Atiku tells Adamawa voters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has pleaded with the people of Adamawa State to give him the highest votes ever, being…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has pleaded with the people of Adamawa State to give him the highest votes ever, being the second time the party fielded him as candidate.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at its rally at the Ribadu Square in Yola on Saturday, Atiku said Nigerians had been generous to Adamawa people; hence the need to show appreciation by returning unprecedented number of votes.

The presidential candidate urged the electorate to vote for PDP candidates all through and not allow anybody to mislead them into supporting another party as the future remained in the PDP.

“This is where the future of our state and the country resides—the PDP. I want to appeal to you to make sure that you vote for the PDP, from top to bottom, from bottom to top. Don’t allow yourself to be misled by any propaganda by anyone.

“I don’t have to tell you what I am going to do for Adamawa State and the North East because you know me,” he added.

He further asked the people to re-elect Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to enable him build on the developmental projects he initiated, especially in the education sector, where he introduced the free education policy.

Dignitaries who attended the rally include governors of Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri; Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel; Edo, Godwin Obaseki and that of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwa