2023 polls: Blame politicians, not INEC for setbacks — Sen Adeyeye

The National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), a pro-president-elect group, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has cautioned the opposition against blaming the Independent…

The National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), a pro-president-elect group, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has cautioned the opposition against blaming the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the setbacks recorded in the 2023 general elections.

Election observers and the media reported that violence, voter suppression, vote buying and ballot box snatching characterised the March 18, governorship and state assembly elections.

Adeyeye, in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said politicians, not the electoral body, should be blamed for the electoral malpractices.

He said, “INEC should be commended, not blamed. Whatever problems we had in these elections were not caused by INEC, though it has its own little challenges, but the large chunk of the problem was caused by the politicians.

“It was the politicians who prevented others from voting. It was the politicians and their agents who destroyed the ballot boxes at the polling units; not INEC. How do you blame INEC for the violence recorded in some places?”

He also cautioned anyone nursing the thought of an interim government to bury it.