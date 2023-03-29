✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: How Politicians Lost Their Lives In The Just Concluded Elections

The 2023 general elections may have come and gone but the lives lost of regular Nigerians and political bigwigs due…

    By Lilian Ogazi And Bisola Fatoye

Download here

 

 

 

The 2023 general elections may have come and gone but the lives lost of regular Nigerians and political bigwigs due to natural causes or electoral violence have left a mark in the hearts of their family members.

Why did we see politicians lose their lives this time around?

In this episode of Nigerian Daily, we look in detail how many political bigwigs lost their lives this election and what it means for the Nigerian political space.

