2023: My father has capacity to lead Nigeria – Tinubu’s son

Seyi Tinubu, son of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says his father has the experience, tolerance and capacity to lead Nigeria.

Seyi said this when he was conferred with a chieftaincy title, Nwannedinamba, by the traditional ruler of the Mbaukwu kingdom, Igwe Peter Anukwui, in Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

He also told audience that his father is the best candidate to vote, adding that he (Seyi) is married to an Igbo woman.

Speaking with journalists, the APC standard bearer’s son said he was in the state to galvanize support for his father’s presidential aspiration,

He said, “Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the experience, tolerance and capacity to change the fortunes of Nigeria for the best.

“Everyone has acknowledged that his core strength is his vision for peace, progress and economic development.

“He also has a penchant for discovering, nurturing and empowering talent. Testimonies abound across Nigeria, Igbos, Yorubas, Fulanis, Efiks, Ibibios, Hausas and all the other tribes.

“So I am appealing to Ndi-Anambra and the Igbo region at large to vote for my father because I married an Igbo lady.”

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party, hails from Anambra, the state he governed twice.