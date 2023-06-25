2023 Hajj Biggest since COVID-19 – Saudi

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry of Saudi Arabia has said more than two million pilgrims from about 160 countries are performing this year’s Hajj. This…

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry of Saudi Arabia has said more than two million pilgrims from about 160 countries are performing this year’s Hajj.

This is the first time that such a large number will be performing the Hajj, since the COVID-19 pandemic made Saudi Arabia to drastically cut the allocation slots for participating countries.

At a briefing on Sunday, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Abdel-Fattah Mashat, said his ministry will continue to use its usual procedures in allocating Hajj seats to countries.

He also said the Ministry has introduced new measures to make transportation of pilgrims easier on the days of Hajj.

Nigerian pilgrims will be transported to Muna camp for the commencement of the Hajj rites from Monday morning.

The Saudi government said the new plans by ministry will shorten the trip of each batch of pilgrims to about 15 minutes from Arafat to Muzdalifa, unlike the way they previously spent hours on the trip, which is a few minutes drive.

In a meeting with Hajj scholars and other stakeholders in the Hajj from Nigeria in the city of Makkah, the agency explained that it plans to transport the pilgrims in batches during the Hajj, which will make their movement easier, and reduce traffic congestion.

Also, after returning to Muna from Muzdalifa, pilgrims will be led to throw stones in groups, and the time they are allowed to stay in the Jamarat will be limited.

This is expected to curb the problem of overcrowding and stampede that led to the death of hundreds of pilgrims at the stoning site during 2015 Hajj.

While assuring that it has completed all the necessary plans ensure success from its side, the ministry noted that this is only possible if pilgrims and the Hajj authorities cooperate by complying with the procedure.

On this basis, it appealed to the stakeholders to do everything necessary, in order to achieve this goal by raising awareness among the pilgrims.

On its part, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has assured that it will do its best to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims follow the established procedures in order to meet their needs.

The procession of pilgrims from Makkah to Muna is expected to begin in the early hours of Monday, the 8th Day of Dhul-Hajj — the Day of Tarwiya.

Hajj commences on the 8th of the of Zhul-Hajj, when pilgrims converge at their camp in Muna in the Holy Land.

The next day, they will assemble at Arafat doing prayers and and acts forms of worship.

Before sunset they would proceed go to Muzdalifa and spend the night and on the 10th — Eid Adha day — they will return to Muna, where they will throw stones and shave and slaughter their sacrificial animals.

They would then perform Dawaful Ifada and Sa’ayi and complete their stoning before they finally return to Makkah.

At the end of the Hajj, there is a farewell circuit before returning to their various destinations.

