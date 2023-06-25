Hajj: 6 Nigerian pilgrims die, 30 undergo psychiatric treatment

Six of the 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims for this year’s hajj exercise have died in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The head of the Nigerian medical…

Six of the 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims for this year’s hajj exercise have died in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The head of the Nigerian medical team for the pilgrimage, Dr Usman Galadima, disclosed this in Makkah Saturday night.

Speaking during a pre-Arafat meeting with stakeholders, he said two of the deceased pilgrims were from Osun State; and one each from Kaduna and Plateau.

He said of the them died of cardiac arrest; and others, of illnesses he did not disclosed.

Galadima, whose presentation was tagged ‘Vital Events as of June 24, 2023’, said the team attended to 30 pilgrims with mental health challenge.

He, however, assured that the patients would perform hajj as they “are now in a stable condition.”

He said seven pregnancies were recorded among the pilgrims; two from Sokoto State and one each from Adamawa, Kwara, Yobe, Plateau and Katsina.

Galadima also disclosed that two miscarriages were recorded; while a diabetic pilgrim had his leg amputated.

He said his team offered consultations to a total of 15, 860 Nigerian pilgrims and referred about 100 to Saudi hospitals.

Earlier, the chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikirullah Kunle Hassan, said all the 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims had been airlifted for the exercise.

“I want to appreciate the support and guidance of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima for their support in many ways. Our being here today is made possible for their support and guidance on the leadership of NAHCON,” he said.

