NSITF harps on health insurance

Managing Director, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, Maureen Allagoa, has reiterated the need for employees and employers to take health insurance as priority.

She spoke in Abuja at the weekend during the 2nd Board/Management Retreat of ProHealth Limited.

According to her, the country is working towards a healthcare system that meets the global standards.

“The importance of health insurance in Nigeria can never be over-emphasized as it cushions the potential negative impacts of the persistent under funding in the health sector.

“It provides financial risk protection for Nigerians by ensuring the availability of pool of funds for the provision of their healthcare needs,” she said.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, represented by the board’s chairman of the Fund, Emmanuel Nwosu, said over the years, Nigerian healthcare sector had faced numerous challengess, including inadequate funding, low insurance penetration and inadequate infrastructure.

He said, “These challenges have made it difficult for many Nigerians to access affordable and quality healthcare services. However, the emergence of HMO like ProHealth has played a crucial role in bridging this gap.”

He stated that the firm has been at the forefront of providing access to quality healthcare services for Nigerians by partnering with healthcare providers to provide affordable healthcare services to its enrollees.

Earlier, Gabriel Okenwa, Chairman, Board of Directors ProHealth Ltd, said Nigerians deserved the provision of efficient healthcare system with modern healthcare facilities, adding that it required enormous capital and resources which could only be achieved through ‘Social Security’.