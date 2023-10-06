2023/2024 NWFL to kick-off October 15

The board of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has announced that the 2023/2024 season will kick-off on October 15. The league body made this…

The board of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has announced that the 2023/2024 season will kick-off on October 15.

The league body made this announcement yesterday following the successful draw which was conducted at the 2023 Annual General Assembly in Lagos.

The draws pitched Nasarawa Amazons, Heartland Queens, Confluence Queens, Adamawa Queens, Dannaz Ladies, Naija Ratels, Royal Queens and Abia Angels in group A while Group B has Lakeside Queens, Rivers Angels, Sunshine Queens, Robo Queens, Edo Queens, Bayelsa Queens, Ekiti Queens and Delta Queens.

The AGM also decided that the league will go on a three-week break on December 20 and resume on January 3, 2024 while the transfer window will close on January 10.

Before the draws, the new chairman of the league board, Ms Nkechi Obi said the board is tasked with the responsibility of driving the growth of professional women’s football in Nigeria.

She added that the country’s top-flight women’s league is focused on generating revenue from the value chain in sports and creating capacity among stakeholders in the league.

“The task of delivering monumental growth of the leagues by the new board requires strategic thinking to ensure the full commercialization of the league, the development of frameworks to increase the number of girls playing football, and a clear, guaranteed pathway for young talented girls to become professional football players.

“For the first time, NWFL will be embracing and promoting the significance of sustainability in sports in general in Nigeria and women’s football in particular.

“By highlighting environmental and social sustainability considerations, we will strategically position the NWFL and its leagues to undertake meaningful programmes and activities,” she said.

Obi added the NWFL board is committed to transforming the league to become competitive and a tool for nation building.

“Our goal is to ensure that the NWFL becomes a tool to drive nation building, to reduce the number of out-of-school girls, to foster gender equality and inclusion, to promote learning and education, and to provide livelihood for women, using football as the platform for achieving these,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...