20-year-old landlord stabbed to death by ‘Yahoo boys’ in Delta

A 20-year-old landlord has been shot dead by suspected internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) in his compound on Ugbo Road in Okpaka community in Udu LGA of Delta State.

Daily Trust gathered that the victim was stabbed multiple times on his chest and stomach in the early hours of Monday, July 24, 2023, in his sitting room.

The deceased, simply identified as Young Landlord, was said to have three tenants in his house.

One of the tenants who spoke on condition of anonymity said he did not hear any sound from his landlord’s apartment as a result of the generating set that was put on till the early hours of the following day.

The tenant noted that the deceased always had a lot of people in the daytime that visited him due to his simplicity and friendliness.

On her part, the wife of the deceased explained that she and her baby at the weekend went to her mother’s place in Otokutu community in Ughelli South LGA only to return to meet her husband in the pool of his blood at about 4pm.

It was gathered that a colleague of the deceased was last year shot dead by suspected Yahoo boys in the same compound.

