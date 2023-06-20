2 years after Kebbi FGC attack, govt plans security measures

Two years after bandits’ attack on the Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State government has said security measures are being put in place…

Two years after bandits’ attack on the Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State government has said security measures are being put in place for the students to resume academic activities.

This is coming as a response to the call by the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Zayyanu Abdullahi for government to put necessary security measures in place for the take-off of academic activities in the school.

It would be recalled that the students were relocated to Government College in Yauri after the attack in June, 2021.

The emir during his visit to Governor Nasiru Idris at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Monday advised government to fortify the school with more security personnel, dig trenches around it and block all the routes that were identified by security operatives as ways through which the bandits used to attack the school.

He said this was one of the steps to take in securing the students and the school from future attack.

He said government had to put all necessary security measures in place before the resumption of students for academic activities to allay fears of parents that might not want their children back in the school.

“I want you to please seek advice of the security agencies on this so that the students can return to FGC in Birnin Yauri from the Government College they are presently relocated to in Yauri,” the emir said.

In his response, Governor Idris said his administration was already putting measures in place for full academic activities to resume at the school.

“We are already engaging the security operatives on relocating the students from Government College back to their school in Birnin Yauri.

“I have also directed that the security personnel be paid all outstanding allowances. We cannot let the school die because it’s something some states are looking out for but they didn’t get.

“I have made provisions for all the necessary security measures for the school to resume,” the governor said.

He also promised to grant the request of Yauri Community Association for the approval of a Technical College to be sited in Yauri.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...