2 vigilantes killed in Kogi

Gunmen at the weekend killed two youths and injured others on community assignment in Ogbe village in Yagba West LGA of Kogi State. City &…

    By Tijani Labaran, Lokoja

Gunmen at the weekend killed two youths and injured others on community assignment in Ogbe village in Yagba West LGA of Kogi State.

City & Crime learnt that the gunmen attacked the youths on the outskirts of the town and slaughtered two of them.

A source explained that, “Gunmen, identified as herders, murdered two of our active youths committed to community assignment around the general area of Oyi River.”

Reacting, Senator Sunday Karimi (Kogi West), condemned the attack and reiterated his plea for state police for a better coverage of the security situation at the grassroots.

Kogi State police spokesman, SP William Ovye Aya, said the command was yet to receive a report on the incident.

Meanwhile, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has ordered security agents to fish out those behind the attack.

 

