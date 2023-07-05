2 trucks of railway tracks intercepted in Kwara

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have intercepted two trucks load of used railway tracks in the Olooru area of Kwara…

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have intercepted two trucks load of used railway tracks in the Olooru area of Kwara and arrested six suspects.

Kwara Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Umar Mohammed, told newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested in two trucks laden with railway tracks.

He added that the suspects were returning from Jagundi village in the Kafanchan area of Kaduna State when the arrest was effected.

He, however, said two other suspects escaped, adding that they would soon be arrested.

Mohammed said also that the NSCDC had secured a court injunction on the suspects and that the trucks would remain impounded until the determination of the case in court.

He promised to ensure that Kwara remained safe, peaceful and well-protected.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one of the suspects, Yunusa Bello, said he was not aware that the tracks were stolen, and that he was only contracted to drive one of the vehicles.

Bello said those who hired him lied that the tracks belonged to an official of the Nigerian Railway Corporation and promised to pay N1 million for his service. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...