2 to die by hanging for homicide in Kano

The Kano State High Court 2 presided over by Justice Yusuf Ubale has sentenced two men, Samaila Salisu and Aminu Salisu, to death by hanging…

The Kano State High Court 2 presided over by Justice Yusuf Ubale has sentenced two men, Samaila Salisu and Aminu Salisu, to death by hanging for killing one Ibrahim Alhassan.

The convicts, who are residents of Magangara village in Kura LGA of Kano State, stormed the residence of Ibrahim Alhassan with the intention to commit armed robbery and in the process shot him to death.

They were charged with criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide and inciting public disturbance contrary to Sections 97, 221 (B) and 114 of the Penal Code.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Barrister Bashir Saleh, called nine witnesses, including three eye witnesses, and tendered nine exhibits which included a Dane gun, a cutlass and a club.

The defendants thereafter testified as witnesses themselves and closed their defense.

After legal analysis of the witnesses and documents tendered by both counsels, Justice Ubale held that the prosecution proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt.

Justice Ubale, therefore, sentenced the duo to death by hanging for culpable homicide and additionally sentenced them to six months in prison or to pay the sum of N20,000 as option of fine.

For inciting public disturbance, the court sentenced them to one year in prison or to pay the sum of N20,000 fine.