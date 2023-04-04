4 killed, 5 injured as farmers, herders clash in Nasarawa

At least three persons were killed and five others injured in a clash between farmers and herders in Kuru community under Gadabuke Development Area in…

At least three persons were killed and five others injured in a clash between farmers and herders in Kuru community under Gadabuke Development Area in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State.

A resident, Shuaibu Hussaini, explained that the crisis broke out last Thursday evening after a herder allegedly attacked and killed a farmer following a misunderstanding on a farm.

He said the farmer was attacked with a cutlass after he confronted the herder for moving his cows into his farm to destroy cassava.

He said when the news of the killing reached Kuru village, the villagers mobilised for a reprisal which led to the death of three more persons, with five others injured.

City & Crime gathered that five Fulani settlements in the community were razed down during the reprisal.

Reacting, the Chairman of Toto LGA, Alhaji Abdullahi Tashas, who confirmed the incident through telephone on Sunday, said that when he received information; he drafted security agents to the community and appealed for calm.

He said, “I have directed security agents to ensure those behind the incident are arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.’’