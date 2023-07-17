2 rescued as kidnappers invade Abuja community

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command says its operatives in the early hours of Sunday responded to a distress call following the kidnap of…

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command says its operatives in the early hours of Sunday responded to a distress call following the kidnap of two residents by bandits.

The command said there was an exchange of gunfire between the police and the hoodlums, which made them abandon their victims and flee into the bush.

Residents of the Mpape community had told newsmen earlier how gunmen believed to be seven in number, invaded the area between 1am and 2am and took away the two residents.

“They were shooting sporadically causing residents to wake up and started calling the police.

“After some time, some of us came out to discover they had left with two residents towards a destination and the police went after them.”

Confirming the incident, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said the police tracked the hoodlums to a corner where a hot exchange ensued.

She said, “The victims have been rescued by the police and would soon be reunited with their loved ones. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspects. We are on the trail of the suspects,” she added.

