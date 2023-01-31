✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
2 pregnant women rescued as accident kills 2 in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have rescued two pregnant women and two children in a multiple accident which killed two persons…

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have rescued two pregnant women and two children in a multiple accident which killed two persons in Ikotun, a suburb in Lagos.

LASTMA Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement on Tuesday, said that the accident occurred around 12:30 p.m.

“The accident involved a fully loaded container truck with registration number JJJ 125 and three tricycles.

“The driver of one of the tricycle with one passenger died instantly.

“Those four rescued victims by LASTMA personnel were two pregnant women and two children,” he said.

Taofiq said that LASTMA personnel immediately handed over those rescued victims to the policemen from Ikotun station who took them to the general hospital for treatment.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the fully loaded container truck had a brake failure and crushed three tricycles by a valley around Synagogue when going toward Ikotun.

“The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) immediately moved the tanker with those crushed tricycles to Ikotun police station.

“Other emergency responders including the Nigeria Police men from Ikotun were at the scene of the accident,” he said. (NAN)

 

