2 nabbed over killing of village head in Niger

Police in Niger State have arrested 34-year-old Risku Suleiman and 20-year-old Haruna Umar of Kupa village in Bosso LGA in connection with the killing of the village head of Gusasse Village in the same LGA, Mallam Abubakar Yahaya.

Parading the suspects at the Niger State Police Command’s Headquarters in Minna, the state capital Tuesday, the police spokesperson, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspects invaded the residence of the deceased on March 15, 2023 around 2:30am and shot him dead.

“During the invasion, the assailants shot one Mallam Abubakar Yahaya, the village head of Gusasse dead and kidnapped his daughter.

“Similarly, the hoodlums, in their escapades, invaded the house of a victim at Barkuta, equally entered Sabon-Gari in Beji where one Manir was also shot dead and kidnapped one Alh. Hassan Gusasse, inflicted matchet cut injuries on chairman Gan-Mamman of Miyetti Allah,” he said.

Abiodun said the suspects were arrested on March 31, 2023 at Kupa village during a night sting operation in the area, adding that during interrogation, Risku confessed to the crime that he had been in the act of cattle rustling with his father, one Suleiman Aga’ala, who is an ex-convict.

He said the suspect also confessed that he conspired with his friend, one Umar Awara from Lokoja, who equally invited eight others from Zamfara.

He said the syndicate is responsible for the death of the village head, and that N1.5 million ransom was collected for the release of the daughter recently, while the same amount was also collected for the release of Alh. Hassan Gusasse.

The police spokesperson, however, said effort was ongoing to arrest Umar Awara and other members of the syndicate.