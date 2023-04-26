2 minors detained for killing boy in Gombe

Police in Dukku town have detained two minors over the killing of a 16-year-old boy in Dukku LGA of Gombe State. A source privy to…

Police in Dukku town have detained two minors over the killing of a 16-year-old boy in Dukku LGA of Gombe State.

A source privy to the crime told City & Crime that the suspected killers, Buba Umaru and Husseini Umaru, both 15 years old, killed one Buba Dahiru, 16, on the eve of Sallah day following an altercation in a market place.

He said, “The incident happened at a marketplace in Dige village of Dukku local government when the two minor brothers engaged in fierce fighting with the deceased boy, Buba Dahiru, in a market place.

“After the villagers at the market square settled the fight, the minors trailed their victim to the bush and hit him with sticks and machetes; and left him in the pool of his own blood.”

He added that the victim was rushed to Dukku General Hospital in the night, from where he was later referred to Gombe Hospital, where he gave up the following morning.

He said police from Dukku Division arrested the suspected killer minors and are investigating the matter.

However, efforts to contact the spokesman of the Gombe police command, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar, proved abortive as he couldn’t be reached on the phone.