Flights grounded in Abuja over VIPs movement

Flights were delayed for over 50 minutes at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja Tuesday evening due to “Very Important Personalities (VIPs)” movement.

An airline operator said the cost of the delay could not be quantified.

Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, George Uriesi, who confirmed the development said, “It’s very difficult to quantify the cost; it is too costly.”

Another operator who spoke with our correspondent said the effect of one delay affects other flights for the day.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) had in the past insisted that 95 per cent of causes of delay were beyond the control of airlines.

AON Vice-President, Mr. Allen Onyema in a chat with Daily Trust lamented that operators were being demonised and de-marketed even by institutions of government over flight delays which were mostly beyond their control.

He said, “95 percent of the delays Nigerians experience flying domestic operations are caused by things beyond their control.”

An aviation analyst, Babatunde Adeniji, described the situation as “abuse of power and extremely lazy approach to protection.”

Aviation security expert, Ayo Obilana, said the VIP movement started from the military era and had continued till today.

He suggested that Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) should always be issued, adding that it is often avoided in Nigeria for security reasons.